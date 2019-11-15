Nanukuloa is a champion side says Doviverata

Rewa rugby coach Ro Alivereti Doviverata says they will be playing against a top side in the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal this weekend.

The former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s skipper says finished the western zone as the number one ranked team which means they will be a different team compared to Ovalau.

Doviverata adds Nanukuloa is a quality side and they can’t be underestimated.

“We’ve had a lot of hard matches this season and it was a good platform for us to prepare for this playoff stages, we know that the game this week we will be playing down west, it’ll be closer to them and they’ll have the crowd support but like I said we are preparing.”

Nanukuloa will host Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua at 3pm on Saturday. At 11am Nanukuloa play Serua in the women’s semifinal before Ba takes on Nanukuloa in the Under 19 semis at 1pm.

In another Vanua semifinal, Northland meets Ba at 3pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The women’s semifinal will be between Northland and Macuata at 11am and the Under 19 semifinal kicks off at 1pm where Northland battles Ovalau.

Meanwhile, in round 12 of Skipper Cup, Naitasiri play Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday at 3pm, Nadroga meets Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka faces Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa hosts Tailevu at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

You can watch the Nadroga/Nadi game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.