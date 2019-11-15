Nanukuloa, Ba make Vanua Championship semifinals

Nanukuloa has confirmed its place in the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinal after beating Serua 12-8 at Churchill Park in Lautoka today.

The Reverend Joji Rinakama coached side had to fight off a spirited Serua outfit.

Last year Nanukuloa made the Vanua semifinal but lost to Lautoka 10-14.

Article continues after advertisement

In an earlier match at the same venue, Ba defeated Tavua 26 – 14 in an entertaining match.

Former Fiji 7s rep and Ba head coach Gabirieli Naborisi says prior to the match, he kept on reminding the players to stick to the game plan and that was evident throughout the match leading them to victory.

He adds there were notable mistakes such as handling errors and they will need to fix them before the semi-final next week.

Ba will meet Northland in the semifinal next week while Nanukuloa will take on Rewa.

The finalists in the Vanua Championship will be promoted to the Skipper Cup next year.