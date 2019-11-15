Namotukula urges players to stay focus

Kaiviti Silktails fullback Ratu Timoci Namotukula is urging players to remain focused on their goals.

The 24-year-old Tavakubu lad says the pandemic should not be an excuse for players to slacken off on training.

The nippy fullback says players will meet to adapt to the ‘new normal’

Article continues after advertisement

“The pandemic is not an excuse and we all know that things will be getting back to normal soon so we’ll just have to stay fit and focus on what’s ahead of us.”

Currently playing as a fullback for the Kaiviti Silktails, Namotukula also played for the Fiji Residence Fiji Bati squad and was also part of the local rugby league giant Ravoravo Rabbitohs.