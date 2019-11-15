Namosi/Yasawa Skipper clash to be confirmed

The Fiji Rugby Union is still awaiting confirmation from the Fiji Sports Council on holding the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy match at ANZ Stadium.

Yasawa will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Trophy for the first time on Saturday.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O’Connor says they are in consultation with the Fiji Sports Council and once all the details are settled, tickets sale will begin.

If the game is to be held at the national stadium, the Suva/ Tailevu match will now be played on Friday.

“We have big games between Nadroga and Naitasiri that will played at Ratu Cakobau Park. Likewise will join Namosi Namosi will defend the Farebrother against Yasawa this Saturday and we are hoping that the game will take place at the National Stadium. We are working with sports council for it to be held on Saturday. We are just waiting for confirmation of the signing of the MOU.”

Looking at other Skipper Cup round 11 games this week, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park while Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.