Namosi wins Skipper Cup Development title

Namosi ousted Naitasiri 22-15 to claim the Development title of the Skipper Cup.

Peniasi Ratu opened Namosi’s account in the seventh minute to lead 7-0 but Naitasiri quickly answered back through Josevata Qaduadua to level the scores.

A try to prop Jale Sessen saw Namosi led 12-7 at halftime.

Open-side flanker Samuela Gaunaca got Naitasiri back in the game scoring in the 43rd minute of the second half to level the scores.

However, the Highlanders conceded a penalty and Peniasi Ratu stepped up to put Namosi on a three point lead.

Soon after Senijiale Qiokata locked the scores at 15-all via a converted penalty.

Namosi got away on the 60th minute when a good team effort saw Josevata Nalaqwa score the deciding try of the match.