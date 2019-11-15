Home

Rugby

Namosi wins Farebrother trophy after beating Nadroga

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 1, 2020 5:35 pm
Namosi is the new Farebrother Sullivan trophy holders after beating Nadroga 15-8

Namosi is the new Farebrother Sullivan trophy holders after beating Nadroga 15-8.

It’s also the first time Namosi has beaten Nadroga in Farebrother history.

Nadroga was reduced to 14 men when Joeli Lutumailagi was sent to the sin bin in the 16th minute for a dangerous tackle but three minutes later Namosi landed a penalty through fly-half Joseva Vunisa.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi prop Aseri Robarobalevu then powered through the Nadroga defense for the team’s first try before Peceli Nacebe converted a penalty for the Stallions as the host trail 3-10 at half time.

The challengers, Namosi, turned up the tempo early in the second half and nearly scored but the Nadroga defense kept them at bay.

Both teams then lost a player each when props Robarobalevu of Namosi and Nadroga’s Jone Koroiduadua were sent to the sin bin.

There were a few missed chances from both sides before Namosi winger Vinaya Habosi sprinted away for their second try and also extending their lead to 15-3.

But veteran Nadroga forward Rupeni Nasiga pulled one back for the Satllions and Nacebe missed the conversion from right in front.

