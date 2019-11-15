Namosi under 19 beats Lautoka

The Namosi under 19 team has continued their winning run in the Skipper Cup competition after defeating Lautoka 22-15.

Both teams were strong in defense in the first half but it was Namosi who broke the Lautoka line first to score a try through Luke Matanababa in the 18th minute and the conversion was successful from Everoni Koroibau.

Namosi led 7-0 in the first few minutes before Lautoka replied with a penalty kick from Ananaiasa Yalayala, to get the Maroons back into match 7-3.

Koroibiau increased Namosi’s lead to 10-3 after slotting a penalty before halftime.

Namosi’s came back in second half with two consecutive tries from Koroibau and Samuela Draunidalo.

Ill-discipline was Namosi’s downfall in the last few minutes giving Lautoka a chance to score two tries from Waisake Tora and Yalayala.