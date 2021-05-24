Namosi Rugby receives boost for season kick-off

Namosi Rugby Union has received a major boost to its 2022 rugby season.

B Prasad and Sons today sponsored the union with a cash cheque of $10,000 to kick-off its 10s tournament this weekend.

Namosi Rugby president Puamau Sowane says this is a milestone achievement to be assisted by a company that calls Navua and the Namosi area its home.

Sowane says this is a starting point into something that will be a continued partnership.

“With the support of businesses such as BP Prasad and sons limited a company that is also based and has a strong historical link to Navua town and the Navua area particularly the Namosi province, the union will be able to develop talent and produce national and international individual”.

Sowane adds the money will assist the team as it gears up for upcoming competitions.

B Prasad Director Shrimati Prasad says the Namosi Rugby team has shown their ability in the previous cup challenges and deserves the support of the corporate community.

Namosi Rugby will have its 10s tournament on Saturday at Thompson Park in Navua.