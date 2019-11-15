Namosi successfully defends Farebrother trophy

The Namosi rugby team has successfully defended the Farebrother trophy after beating Naitasiri 17-15 in a tough physical encounter at Thompson Park in Navua.

Naitasiri got on the scoreboard first with a try to Seremaia Naureure six minutes into the game with a successful conversion from Kini Douglas.

Namosi fought back seven minutes later with a try to Jone Naqiri.

Article continues after advertisement

The conversion was unsuccessful seeing Naitasiri maintain their 7-5 lead.

The trophy holders scored again minutes before half-time through Atu Maiono with a successful conversion increasing Namosi’s lead to 12-7 at the half-time mark.

Naitasiri registered a quick three points in the second half after being awarded a penalty kick at the 10-metre-line seeing the scoreline narrowed to 12-10.

They continue to run riot with a try from Seveci Nakailagi pushing them in into the 15-12 lead.

A corner try by Alipate Waidilo was enough to give Namosi the narrow 17-15 win.