Namosi retains Farebrother Sullivan trophy

Namosi has outclassed Yasawa 21-3 in the Farebrother Sullivan trophy challenge at the ANZ Stadium today.

Namosi came out firing in the first half with its forwards proving too strong for the Yasawa side.

The hosts broke through the Yasawa defense to give them a 5-nil lead early into the game with a try from fullback Meli Nakarawa in the third minute of play.

Article continues after advertisement

Outside Centre Onisi Ratave added another for the host just minutes after and with the conversion from flyhalf Alivereti Veitokani, Namosi had a commanding 12-0 lead.

The wet condition was a contributing factor in the match riddled with errors as both teams failed to maintain possession due to the slippery grounds.

It was Yasawa’s Joseva Veitaukula who put their Farebrother hopes back after converting a penalty kick in the 18th minute to give them the much needed three points.

Yasawa had several knock-ons throughout the first quarter, giving the Namosi side the advantage.

Veitokani added another three points for the side just before the halftime mark to further their lead 15-3.

Yasawa looked better of the two sides in the second half, coming strong in attack and defence to keep Namosi on their toes.

Namosi staged a strong second half performance as they continued to maintain first half momentum.

Veitokani’s kicking game was on point as he added two more penalties for Namosi to further the lead 23-3.

Yasawa came out fighting in the last quarter but it was not enough as Namosi walked away with the victory and also retained the Farebrother title.