Namosi retains Farebrother Sullivan trophy after defeating Nadroga

Namosi has successfully defended the Farebrother Sullivan trophy following their 15-6 win over Nadroga.

It was Namosi’s second win over Nadroga this season after winning the Farebrother at Lawaqa Park 15-8 in round two.

Apisalome Waqatabu registered the first points via penalty in the 3rd minute today.

Waqatabu stepped up again in the 12th minute with his second successive penalty for a 6-0 lead.

Five minutes later Namosi put points on the board through Alivereti Veitokani with a penalty.

Nadroga enjoyed a lot of possession in the first half but couldn’t get more points.

In the 37th minute Namosi fullback Meli Nakarawa made a clean break before releasing winger Esala Natoba who dashed for the tryline.

It was also the only try of the match.

Namosi was leading 8-6 at halftime.

The Stallions made two changes at halftime with Sailasa Kerekere replacing Rupeni Nasiga and Mesake Tuinamena coming in for Sakiusa Nakalevu.

Both teams had their chances in the second spell but couldn’t turn them into points until the 80th minute when Meli Nakarawa ran through to score after being brilliantly set up by Alivereti Veitokani.

Yasawa is the next Farebrother challenger on the 3rd of next month.