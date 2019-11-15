Namosi proves worth with win over Nadroga

Namosi rugby manager Jo Vosanibola says their win over Nadroga yesterday has proven that they can defend the Farebrother Trophy throughout the season.

Namosi defeated the Stallions 15-6 in their tough Farebrother/Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park yesterday.

After losing to Lautoka in round six and to Suva in round seven, Vosanibola says many thought Namosi will not be able to defend the trophy against an experienced Nadroga side.

However, the manager says the team has proven their worth with the victory.

“And we want to prove to everyone that we can win the Farebrother for the rest of this season.”

Namosi will face Naitasiri next week in round 10 of the Skipper Cup while Nadroga takes on Tailevu.

Meanwhile in other Skipper Cup results yesterday Suva thrashed Yasawa 51-3 and Nadi stunned Naitasiri 14-11.