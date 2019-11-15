Namosi prepares for Nadroga in Farebrother clash

The Namosi rugby side has learnt some valuable lessons from their last two Skipper Cup games against Suva and Tailevu.

After being demolished by Suva 32-12 two weeks ago, the side regrouped and beat Tailevu 21-15 over the weekend.

However, the side still needs to play the full 80 minutes as Suva dominated the second half of their clash while Tailevu scored two successive tries in the last 10 minutes on Saturday.

Namosi Manager Jo Vosanibola says they will need to do better against a champion side like Nadroga in their Farebrother and Skipper Cup match on Saturday.

“I think all of Fiji knows about Nadroga they are the champs and we are the champs too and we will work on that and try to win the game.”

Other Skipper Cup games this week will see Tailevu playing Lautoka, Nadi takes on Naitasiri, Yasawa hosts Suva.