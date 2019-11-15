Namosi outclassed by Suva in Skipper Cup

The Ram Sami Suva side staged a strong second half performance to beat Farebrother Sullivan trophy holders Namosi 37-12.

Namosi looked the better of the two sides in the first five minutes of the match before center Kalaveti Ravouvou ran through to score after being set up by winger Vinaya Habosi.

After trying to settle down early in the match Suva managed to find their rhythm and score through former Fiji 7s rep James Brown.

Article continues after advertisement

The capital city side was boosted by that try and had some possession in the next few minutes, they had a chance to score again but halfback Leone Nawai’s pass from general play was intercepted by Namosi inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou who ran 50 meters to score.

laying at home, Suva did not let their fans down and scored a team try after impressive 20-year-old open-side flanker Taniela Sadrugu forced his way over the Namosi try line.

Fiji 7s captain Meli Derenalagi then ran away to score his first Skipper Cup try following some brilliant offload involving John Stewart and prop Mateo Qolisese.

Namosi flyhalf Cyril Reece copped a yellow card for a shoulder charge before Serupepeli Vularika added his first three pointer in the match as Suva extended their lead 22-12.

With less than two minutes in the first half, Suva was reduced to 14 men after winger Keponi Paul was sent off for a high tackle.

Suva was leading 22-12 at halftime.

The second half started well for Namosi with Reece back from the sin bin and they nearly scored when Ravouvou sliced through the Suva defence, however, he was penalized for dangerous play.

Former Ratu Kadavulevu School student Leone Nawai added another try for the Skipper Cup champions for a 27-12 lead.

The Namosi side had no answer for the Suva onslaught in the second half as the capital city side was rewarded with the try of the match to fullback Setareki Raoba after a great team build up.

It was replacement center Apisalome Vota who sealed the win with another brilliant try.