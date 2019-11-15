Namosi names best side for Farebrother

Namosi will be out to maintain their stand as the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy holders in tomorrow’s match against Nadroga.

After snatching the title from the Stallions in a tough 15-8 win in round two of the Skipper Cup competition, Namosi has named a powerful lineup.

As host, Namosi will be fielding a strong forward pack for the clash with the likes of Aseri Robarobalevu, Jone Naqiri, Alivereti Rabukawaqa, Neori Ravuwai, Eparama Luvata, Apakuki Vuaviri, Akapusi Roqica and Sakiusa Nadruku.

The Namosi backline includes Peni Matawalu, Alivereti Veitokani, Lepani Raiyala, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Onisi Ratave, Esala Nalabo and Meli Nakarawa.

Seru Cakobau, Atunaisa Maiono, Peni Tupou, Tomasi Sovilea, Kalevi Naimasi, Netava Koroisau, Cyril Reece and Asesela Ratudavu.

Namosi will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3.30pm.

You can watch the Nadroga/Namosi match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform with the radio commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles and Yasawa take on Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka. Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, the lone match today will see Tailevu hosting Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 4pm.

Team List:

1. Aseri Robarobalevu

2. Jone Naqiri

3. Alivereti Rabukawaqa

4. Neori Ravuwai

5. Eparama Luvata

6. Apakuki Vuaviri

7. Akapusi Roqica

8. Sakiusa Nadruku

9. Peni Matawalu

10. Alivereti Veitokani

11. Lepani Raiyala

12. Kalaveti Ravouvou

13. Onisi Ratave

14. Esala Nalobo

15. Meli Nakarawa

Reserves

16. Seru Cakobau

17. Atunaisa Maiono

18. Peni Tupou

19. Tomasi Sovilea

20. Kalevi Naimasi

21. Netava Koroisau

22. Cyril Reece

23. Asesela Ratudavu