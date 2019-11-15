Rugby
Namosi names best side for Farebrother
September 18, 2020 1:23 pm
Namosi will be out to maintain their stand as the Farebrother Sullivan Trophy holders in tomorrow’s match against Nadroga.
After snatching the title from the Stallions in a tough 15-8 win in round two of the Skipper Cup competition, Namosi has named a powerful lineup.
As host, Namosi will be fielding a strong forward pack for the clash.


Namosi will host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3.30pm.
You can watch the Nadroga/Namosi match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform with the radio commentaries on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.
In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles and Yasawa take on Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka. Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.
Meanwhile, the lone match today will see Tailevu hosting Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 4pm.
Team List:
1. Aseri Robarobalevu
2. Jone Naqiri
3. Alivereti Rabukawaqa
4. Neori Ravuwai
5. Eparama Luvata
6. Apakuki Vuaviri
7. Akapusi Roqica
8. Sakiusa Nadruku
9. Peni Matawalu
10. Alivereti Veitokani
11. Lepani Raiyala
12. Kalaveti Ravouvou
13. Onisi Ratave
14. Esala Nalobo
15. Meli Nakarawa
Reserves
16. Seru Cakobau
17. Atunaisa Maiono
18. Peni Tupou
19. Tomasi Sovilea
20. Kalevi Naimasi
21. Netava Koroisau
22. Cyril Reece
23. Asesela Ratudavu