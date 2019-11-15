Namosi leads Skipper Cup points table

Namosi rugby is the only unbeaten team after round five of the Skipper Cup competition.

The Farebrother title holders are currently leading the points table with 21 points from five matches.

Suva is on second place with 18 points, recording four wins and a loss so far.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadroga sits on third place with 16 points and Naitasiri on 14 points.

Yasawa is in 7th place even without registering a win in the competition but their bonus point losses are proving to be the difference on the table.

Nadi is last on the table with five points.

In this week’s matches, Nadi face Namosi at Prince Charles Park, Lautoka meets Suva at Churchill Park, Nadroga battles Yasawa at Lawaqa Park and Naitasiri take on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park on Saturday.