Namosi is next Farebrother challenger

Namosi will be the next challenger for the coveted Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

The team will challenge Naitasiri who wrestled the Trophy away from Nadi yesterday, in a pulsating 22-15 victory at Prince Charles Park.

The Blacks will host Namosi on the first of next month as the competition goes into a break next weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Following yesterday’s win, Naitasiri coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese knows all too well that defending the Trophy will be tougher.

“We are a part of a special group to come here and wrestle the cup, it’s not easy. It was a challenge for us but the boys did it. Nadi gave us a good go, I want to congratulate them for defending the Farebrother and we all now defending it is tougher than winning it. It was a toss of the coin there but we made it, we did it.”

Meanwhile in other results yesterday, Northland registered its first win in the Skipper Cup, defeating Tailevu 16-11, Suva defeated Rewa 24-17 and Nadroga edged Namosi 29-28.