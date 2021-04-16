Home

Namosi is next Farebrother challenger

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
April 18, 2021 8:47 am

Namosi will be the next challenger for the coveted Farebrother Sullivan Trophy.

The team will challenge Naitasiri who wrestled the Trophy away from Nadi yesterday, in a pulsating 22-15 victory at Prince Charles Park.

The Blacks will host Namosi on the first of next month as the competition goes into a break next weekend.

Following yesterday’s win, Naitasiri coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese knows all too well that defending the Trophy will be tougher.

“We are a part of a special group to come here and wrestle the cup, it’s not easy. It was a challenge for us but the boys did it. Nadi gave us a good go, I want to congratulate them for defending the Farebrother and we all now defending it is tougher than winning it. It was a toss of the coin there but we made it, we did it.”

Meanwhile in other results yesterday, Northland registered its first win in the Skipper Cup, defeating Tailevu 16-11, Suva defeated Rewa 24-17 and Nadroga edged Namosi 29-28.

