Rugby

Namosi eyes win in Korovou

Venina Rakautoga
March 29, 2022
[Source: File Photo]

The Namosi rugby side needs nothing but a win on Saturday against Northland to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

Namosi has so far recorded a loss and a win after two rounds of Skipper Cup.

NRU Chairman Alivio Turaganivalu says the players are always reminded of how important a win is every week in order to be at the top.



He says they want to minimize the number of losses they record in the competition.

“There are a few senior players in the team with the likes of Sakiusa Nadruku, Kelepi Naimasi and a few other players in the backline which is boosting the Namosi team for their preparation.”

Turaganivalu says they will put into practice what they are always taught by the coach.

Namosi will face Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm on Saturday.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Nadroga hosts Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Naitasiri hosts Suva at Naluwai Ground. All matches will be held at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

