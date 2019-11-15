Home

Namosi escapes a narrow win over Yasawa

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 16, 2020 7:15 am
The Namosi rugby side will not be taking Lautoka for granted in Round 5 of the Skipper Cup competition next week.

The Namosi rugby side had to come from behind to beat a 14 men Yasawa team 31-30 in their Skipper Cup match at Nadovu Park today.

The visitors who were trailing 24-30 with a few minutes left in the second half, scored a try under the sticks through replacement Lekima Banuve in the 79th minute.

Namosi Manager Emori Bolakoso says it was a close call and they will not repeat their mistakes.

“We thank Yasawa for the good game. I think we had some good learns from Yasawa for preparation for our next game against Lautoka in the Farebrother.”

Namosi will face Lautoka at Thompson Park in Navua next week.

