Namosi edges 14 men Yasawa side

The Namosi rugby side had to come from behind to beat a 14 men Yasawa team 31-30 in their Skipper Cup match at Nadovu Park today.

The visitors who were trailing 24-30 with a few minutes left in the second half, scored a try under the sticks through replacement Lekima Banuve in the 79th minute.

Namosi’s flyhalf Joseva Vunisa slotted the conversion in to break the home fans hearts.

Yasawa who were desperate for a win started off strongly, getting two penalties in the 2nd minute and in the 11th minute.

Flyhalf Josevata Veitaukula landing both as they took a 6-nil lead.

Namosi also worked hard and were rewarded in the 19th minute after a well-worked set-piece move from the scrum to set up winger Asesela Ratumudu in the corner.

A few minutes later, Yasawa hit back with a try to flanker Timoci Ratu after a quick tap in Namosi’s 22m line.

However, Namosi also showing their brilliance and relentless pressure as flanker Josua Vakurunabili dotted down in the 36th minute.

Just on the stroke of halftime, Yasawa’s prop Osea Sadrau muscled his way over the try line as they led 20-10.

It wasn’t a good start also for Yasawa in the second half, as flyhalf Josevata Veitaukula was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

But it didnt deter the Yasawa side, as prop Osea Sadrau crossed over for his second try while number 8 Jone Tanoa scored in the 61st minute as they led 30-10.

Namosi quickly hit back with two tries as they closed the gap 24-30 before going on to win the game.