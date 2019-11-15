Namosi back on track after beating Tailevu

Namosi has made a comeback in the Skipper Cup competition after defeating Tailevu 21-15 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Tailevu looked to be the better side of the two after dominating possession in the first quarter of the game.

Miscommunication from the host in the 24th minute allowed Namosi centre Onisi Ratave to intercept a pass from Tailevu’s halfback Seru Vaniqi to run 80 meters and score the visitors first try.

The try was successfully converted by Flying Fijian fullback Alivereti Veitokani to give Namosi a 7-nil lead.

It was scrappy play in the second half as Tailevu failed to maintain possession and Namosi took advantage with Asesela Ratumudu making a clean break from Tailevu’s 22-metre line to score.

With a successful conversion from Veitokani, Namosi led 14-0 in the second half.

Tailevu scored their first point via a penalty to Peniasi Ravudolo as they trailed 3-14.

Fiji 7s player Asaeli Tuivuaka known as ‘The Tank’ in the World Series scored Namosi’s third try in the 70th minute for a 21-3.

Tailevu put on strong last 10 minutes performance, with two consecutive tries to Mosese Naiova in the 76th and Viliame Kanatabua