Naulubu continues his goal scoring spree in Police IDC

The Defending champions of the Police IDC kicked off their campaign on a high after defeating Eastern Division 4-1 at the Nasova grounds in Suva.

Suva football goal scoring sensation Sairusi Naulubu opened the account for PSRU while Madhwan Goundar scored the second few minutes later for a 2-0 lead.

The Eastern Division pulled one back through Gabriel Matanasiga before the breather as PSRU led 2-1 at half time.

Laced with district reps like Simione Tamanisau, Waranivalu, Madhwan Goundar and Sairusi Bokini, PSRU applied continuous pressure as Nalaubu scored his double in the second half to increase their lead to 3-1.

The defending champions scored through Mesake to take the final scores to 4-1.

In other results: the Headquarters was held by Central Division nil-all while in the first match, Western Division Two managed to hold the Southern Division to a nil-all draw.

The Southern Division had the likes of Suva district reps Sahil Dave, Filipe Baravilala, Remuremu Takiata.