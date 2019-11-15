Nalaga to start on the wing for Nadroga

Former Flying Fijian Napolioni Nalaga will start on the wing for Nadroga tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka against Suva.

Nalaga will wear the number 11 jersey while former Fiji 7s speedster Joeli Lutumailagi is the other winger for the Stallions.

Fiji Drua player Apisalome Waqatabu will be at fullback with Ifereimi Tovilevu and Jonetani Vasurakuta in the midfield, Joseva Kuricuva is at halfback while Josese Kurukavu is the flyhalf.

The Ndroga front row will have Ratu Timoci Sauvoli, Ratunaisa Navuma and Jone Kuruiduadua.

Sailosi Dawai and captain Rupeni Nasiga are the locks with the loose forward trio of Aca Simolo, Jone Navori and Eremasi Radrodro.

Nadroga will host Suva on Saturday at 3:30pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches tomorrow, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.