Rugby

Nakarawa’s Toulon fall to Racing 92

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 17, 2021 11:39 am
[Source: Toulon/Twitter]

Leone Nakarawa’s Toulon side second-half comeback was a little too late as they lost to Racing 92 in their Top14 clash earlier today.

A 77th minute try to Duncan Paia’aua wasn’t enough as Racing 92 held on to win the match 27-20.

Both sides scored two tries but four successful penalties by scrumhalf Nolann Le Garrec and one to France national rep Maxime Machenaud made the difference for Racing 92.

Article continues after advertisement

The victors now sit on third place with 20 points, three behind second placed Bordeaux Begles and six behind leaders Toulouse.

Yoan Tanga Mangege opened the account with a converted try in the 20th minute with Garrec slamming through two successful penalties to have Racing 92 take the shed with a 13-6 lead.

They hit first again in the second spell with a try to Ilbrahim Diallo but determination from Toulon paid off with tries to Brian Alainu’uese and Paia’aua.

At 27-20 and two minutes remaining, Racing 92 clinched on with tight defense to take the win.

