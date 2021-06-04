Nakarawa's move to Ulster is off

Flying Fijians lock Leone Nakarawa’s move to Ulster has collapsed, after failing his medical.

The 33-year-old had been riddled with a knee injury combined over the years and with disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this has severely limited his game time.

In a statement, Ulster Rugby confirmed they received a medical report following an examination by the club and Nakarawa will no longer be joining the Irish club.

This outcome according to the statement is disappointing for both Nakarawa and Ulster.

Nakarawa played his last game for Glassgow Warriors in April when he came off the bench in the 46-19 loss to Benetton in the Rainbow Cup opener.

He left the club in 2016 to join Racing 92 in Paris and also was part of the Fiji 7s side which won an Olympic gold medal in the rugby sevens at the 2016 Games in Rio.