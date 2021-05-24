Home

Rugby

Nakarawa to join Toulon

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 25, 2021 1:05 pm
Leone Nakarawa

Flying Fijians lock Leone Nakarawa will return to the French Top 14 competition next season.

This is after the 33-year-old formalized a deal with Toulon.

Nakarawa will team up with Fiji 7s player Jiuta Waniqolo at the club.

In a statement, Toulon confirmed the deal after Nakarawa failed a medical examination with Irish club Ulster.

The man known as ‘The Octopus’ won the last of his 62 caps for Fiji at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and missed out on a move to Ireland last month due to an unspecified fitness issue.

The Olympic gold medalist will return to France after being sacked by Racing 92 two years ago for returning late from the World Cup.

Nakarawa is part of the Flying Fijians squad that will play the All Blacks in two tests next month in New Zealand.

