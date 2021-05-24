Nakarawa scores, Pau holds Toulon

Flying Fijians lock Leone Nakarawa scored a try for Toulon as the side held Pau to a 16-all draw in the Top 14 competition last night.

Both teams were locked 6-all at the break, but it was Nakarawa’s try that gave them a 13-6 lead.

Trailing 16-9, Pau made a strong second-half comeback to hold their opponents.

Article continues after advertisement

Pau’s Georgia No. 8 Beka Gorgodze scored a last-minute try to help claim a draw with Toulon in non-stop rain near the Pyrenees.

Meanwhile, Clermont hooker Yohan Beheregaray scored a hat-trick in the 39-11 home hammering of Biarritz, Castres defeated Racing 92 25-3, Montpellier overcame Perpignan 30-6 and Fiji winger Josua Tuisova was sent-off for an elbow charge in Lyon’s 41-0 victory over Brive.