Nakarawa says he has returned to his home away from home

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
January 8, 2020 10:45 am
Leone Nakarawa [Source: Glasgow Warriors]

Leone Nakarawa says he has returned to his “home away from home” after re-joining Glasgow Warriors.

The Flying Fijians lock forward was dismissed by Racing 92 for returning late to the Parisian club following the Rugby World Cup.

The 31-year-old believes Glasgow is the best place for him to start his rugby career all over again.

Speaking to BBC Sports Nakarawa reveals that Glasgow has played a major role in his rugby career having secured his first professional contract with the side.

Nakarawa left Glasgow for Racing in 2016 after making 69 appearances.

Nakarawa has signed with his former side until the end of the season but is refusing to look beyond that.

