Leone Nakarawa says he has returned to his “home away from home” after re-joining Glasgow Warriors.

The Flying Fijians lock forward was dismissed by Racing 92 for returning late to the Parisian club following the Rugby World Cup.

The 31-year-old believes Glasgow is the best place for him to start his rugby career all over again.

Speaking to BBC Sports Nakarawa reveals that Glasgow has played a major role in his rugby career having secured his first professional contract with the side.

🎥 ICYMI | Leone Nakarawa tells us why he re-joined the club on a deal until the end of the season. 🎧 For the full interview listen to our latest #WarriorsWeekly podcast available from Apple Podcasts, Acast & Spotify.pic.twitter.com/6NEn5Xz9vo — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) January 7, 2020

Nakarawa left Glasgow for Racing in 2016 after making 69 appearances.

Nakarawa has signed with his former side until the end of the season but is refusing to look beyond that.