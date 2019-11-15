Nakarawa not considered for Glasgow Warriors against Treviso

Leone Nakarawa will not feature in the Glasgow Warriors Pro14 match tomorrow against Italian side Benetton Treviso.

Many Warriors fans and rugby pundits expected the Flying Fijians lock forward to run out for Glasgow tomorrow after rejoining the side yesterday.

Warriors Head Coach Dave Rennie has named his match day 23 against Treviso minus Nakarawa.

The Olympic gold medalist said Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suited the way he liked to play.

Warriors Head Coach, Dave Rennie, said everyone knows how dangerous he is with the ball in hand and Glasgow supporters have fond memories of his previous exploits in a Warriors jersey.

The 31-year-old was released by French Top 14 side Racing 92 having reported late from the Rugby World Cup.

Nakarawa excelled in a three-year stint with Glasgow until 2016.

The off-loading lock was pivotal in the Warriors’ run to the 2015 Pro12 title.

He is contracted to the Scottish club until the end of this season.

Meanwhile, the Fijian influence will not be missing from the Glasgow side against Treviso with Nikola Matawalu named to start on the wing.

Glasgow Warriors takes on Benetton Treviso at 2am tomorrow.