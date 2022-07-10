Nakarawa joins Castres

Leone Nakarawa [Source: Getty Images]

Flying Fijian lock Leone Nakarawa has joined Castres on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old left Toulon at the end of last season and will feature alongside fellow Fijians and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Vilimoni Botitu and Filipo Nakosi.

Nakarawa says this is to help him claim a spot in Fiji’s squad at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The former Racing 92 forward, who can also play in the back-row, played the last of his 62 Tests in November and is not part of Fiji’s Pacific Nations Cup squad.

In 2019, the 2016 Olympic gold medallist was sacked by Racing for returning late from that year’s World Cup.

Last June, he joined Toulon after failing a medical examination with Ulster.

The new Top 14 season starts in September with Castres playing Racing in the opening round.