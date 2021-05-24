Home

Rugby

Nakarawa honored to lead

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 17, 2021 9:05 am
Leone Nakarawa against th All Blacks during the first Test match [Source: Fiji Rugby/Twitter]

Leading the Flying Fijians today against the All Blacks will be quite special for Leone Nakarawa.

The man known as ‘The Octopus’ says it’s not easy taking over the captain’s role from Levani Botia who led from the front in the first Test.

Nakarawa says it’s always an honor to play for Fiji, but to be chosen as captain comes with responsibilities because the team will be looking to him for guidance.

“I think it comes with a lot of responsibility, I have to lead by example there’s a lot of young boys as well in the team, they’ve been filling the big shoes really well and we looking forward to the game like I said it’s not only me playing but it’s the 23”.

The Kadavu man replaces Botia who was ruled out after failing to recover from an injury suffered in the first Test last week in Dunedin.

Head Coach Vern Cotter has made four changes to the starting fifteen with Peceli Yato at number eight, Frank Lomani comes in at halfback, Eneriko Buliruarua runs out at inside centre and Setareki Tuicuvu starts on the wing.

The Flying Fijians take on the All Blacks at 7:05pm.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.

