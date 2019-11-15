Nakarawa grateful to be playing with Dolokoto

Leone Nakarawa is thankful to have started his first game for Glassgow Warriors against Zebre since his return to the club.

Nakarawa featured prominently for Glassgow and he was joined later by his Flying Fijians team mate Mesulame Dolokoto.

But it was Dolokoto who made a dream debut.

Dolokoto scored two tries in the match after coming off the bench.

The former Queen Victoria School Head Boys says it’s great to score in his first outing.

The Flying Fijians hooker says he is looking forward to playing with Nakarawa who can help him score more tries.

‘Yeah it was good got some tries in so it’s pretty much all the boys just at the right place at the right time just try to get be next to him on the field so I can get more tries’.

Glassgow thrashed Italian side Zebre 56-24 in their Pro14 Conference A match.