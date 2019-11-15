Nakarawa expected to run out for Glassgow against Benetton

Flying Fijians lock forward Leone Nakarawa may return to rugby sooner than expected.

Rugby Pass reports that Glasgow Warriors hope Nakarawa will be available for their Pro14 fixture against Benetton on the 4th of January.

Nakarawa who was sacked by Racing 92 after reporting several weeks late following the Rugby World Cup, has agreed to rejoin the club where he spent three fruitful years until the end of the season.

The Olympic gold medalist is expected to arrive in Glasgow in the new year and pending travel and visa processes.

The club hopes he will be in a position to face the Italian side BenettonTreviso in three weeks’ time.

[Source: Rugby Pass]