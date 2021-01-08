Nakarawa back in action for Glasgow

Flying Fijians Lock Leone Nakarawa will make his return for the Glasgow Warrior this Saturday against Edinburgh in the Gallagher Premiership.

After eleven months since his last game of competitive rugby, Nakarawa is back to make his mark for the Warriors.

Nakarawa last played for the Warriors in February last year before the pandemic and a troublesome knee injury has prevented him from seeing any action since.

The Mokoisa villager from Kadavu returned to Fiji during the initial lockdown period last year until October following the birth of his first child and the passing of a close family member.

He recently resigned for Glasgow after a short stint last season following his bitter exit from French club Racing 92.

[Source: Rugbypass]