Dolokoto and Nakarawa yet to join Flying Fijians camp

Glasgow Warriors players Mesulame Dolokoto and Leone Nakarawa are the two players yet to join the Flying Fijians camp in France.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says, the two are currently nursing injuries and are expected to join camp later this week.

Apart from Dolokoto and Nakarawa, all players including, Semi Radradra are in camp.

O’Connor says the morale of the team has lifted with Radradra joining after having suffered an injury and was uncertain about his involvement.

Fiji will face France in the Autumn Nations Cup opener on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the skipper cup final will be held on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

Naitasiri takes on Suva in the men’s final, Lautoka faces Naitasiri in the women’s and Nadroga battles Namosi in the Under-19 final.