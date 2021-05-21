Home

Rugby

Naiyaravoro still hopeful for Flying Fijians opportunity

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 3, 2021 5:00 pm
[Source: Google]

Known for his hard-hitting tackles and immense ball-carrying ability on the field, Taqele Naiyaravoro is hoping to fulfill his dream of playing for Fiji.

Many fans still doubt Naiyaravoro’s loyalty after he opted to play for the Wallabies which in turn made him ineligible to play for his country of birth.

The 29-year-old is now ready for the Flying Fijian team after he served a three-year stand-down period as required by World Rugby.

Even if takes time for the bulky winger to don the white jersey for Fiji, Nayaravoro says is will accept whatever fate that is in store for him.

“It would be a big step for myself. I’ve always said that I would love to play for Fiji if the opportunity arose. But I would respect that if they would go for local players and other players, I’ll totally respect that.”

The former Wallabies winger who played for the Waratahs is excited for what lies ahead for Fiji in 2022.

“It’s quite a long journey for the Fiji team to join the Super Rugby franchise. For myself, I am really proud that our locals and Drua team can go out there and show the world what they’re capable of in the NRC.”

His performances on the international stage have caught the eyes of many including former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, but representing Fiji will be a tick off his checklist.

