Naiyaravoro pledge to play for Fiji

Giant Australia and Northampton wing Taqele Naiyaravoro is the first player to pledge his future to Fiji.

Only and if a controversial rule allowing players to switch allegiance goes through.

As part of his World Rugby re-election campaign, chairman Sir Bill Beaumont has promised to look at a loophole for the likes of Naiyaravoro and Manu Tuilagi to end Test careers with their Pacific Island homelands.

Article continues after advertisement

Some have rejected the proposal for being short-termist and patronising, but Naiyaravoro, who has two caps for Australia, said he would love to play at the 2023 World Cup.

Such a policy would also benefit the likes of Tonga and Samoa. Former All Black star Charles Piutau has previously stated his desire to play for Tonga and Naiyaravoro believes rugby union should look at the success of a similar policy in rugby league.

Naiyarovoro says he still has the best years ahead of him so he wants to make use of the opportunity to play for Fiji.