Naiyaravoro keeps Fiji close to heart

Former Wallabies and Northampton wing Taqele Naiyaravoro says Fiji will always remain close to his heart.

The 29-year-old received backlash from fans for trying to join the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians squad for the World Cup.

Fans criticized him for playing for choosing Australia over Fiji.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Naiyaravoro admitted he always wanted to test himself on the international stage, but would never forgo the chance of donning the white jersey if approached.

“As much as I enjoyed those moment, I always have said to myself what if this jersey was the Flying Fijians jersey. It felt like I wasn’t satisfied and that’s when I knew that my heart was with Fiji all along.”

Naiyaravoro says being selecting in the Wallabies squad was once in a lifetime.

“Firstly I want to make it clear that playing for the wallabies was something I never thought I would be asked and I never have any regrets in playing for them. I’ve always had Fiji close to my heart every time I stepped out onto the field regardless of what team I play for.”

According to World Rugby regulations, players will be required to observe a stand down period of three years since the time they last represented their former Union, which Naiyaravoro has.

But, the by-law also states a player may not represent the second Union in any other form of the Game until after they have participated in such Olympic Event, which is the World Rugby Sevens Series.