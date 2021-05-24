Home

Naiyaravoro another option for Wallabies

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 30, 2021 10:00 am

Fiji-born Taqele Naiyaravoro is one of the overseas players that may get the call for the Wallabies end-of-the-year tour.

Fox Sports reports it’s understood the Wallabies are strongly considering trimming their squad for the tour, the first since 2018, with approximately 32 to be taken to Japan and then onto the United Kingdom.

The Wallabies will likely then add another four players from overseas to their squad, where they will play Japan, Scotland, England, and Wales to round out a busy year.

The final total of 36 is considerably lower than the Rugby Championship squad where they have more than 40.

Overseas players that are expected to be brought in include Naiyaravoro, Will Skelton, Rory Arnold, Tolu Latu, and even Kurtley Beale’s name has been thrown into the hat.

The Naiyaravoro option could be a bold one that would reignite his Test career, with the hulking winger causing all sorts of problems in the English Premiership.

Saturday’s Rugby Championship finale is the final chance for Dave Rennie’s men to impress him, with the Wallabies finalizing their preparations for the Spring Tour.

Australia will host Argentina at 7:05pm while the All Blacks take on South Africa at 10:05pm.

[Source:Fox Sports]

