Naivalu scores for Stade Francais in Top 14 opening round

Fijian-born winger Sefanaia Naivalu scored a try for Stade Francais Paris side which lost 21-36 to Racing 92 in the first round of Top 14 today.

Naivalu scored in the 67th minute of play after a hard fought start to the season.

Racing 92 kept their composure in the game dominating in the first half which gave them a boost throughout the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Montpellier put up a stellar performance against RC Toulonnais to end the game on a 24-all draw.

Montpellier was down four points at half time with a try from Tisseron and a penalty from Paillaugue.

They fought back in the second half for an additional 16 points to equalize.

In other matches, Biarritz Olympique beat Bordeaux Begles 27-15, CA Brive defeated USA Perpinan 36-15 and Castres Olympique beat Section Paloise 16-12.