Rugby

Naivalu scores brace for Stade Francais

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 20, 2022 8:10 am

Fijian winger Sefa Naivalu scored a brace of tries for Stade Francais in its 65-19 win over Biarritz in the Top 14 this morning.

The Stade Français ran into victory with 10 tries against Biarritz dominating in all sectors of the game.

In other Top 14 matches, Toulouse lost to Paloise 22-27, Brive and Montpellier finished in a 16-all draw, Castres beat Lyon 19-17 and Toulon defeated USA Perpignan 29-18.

Article continues after advertisement

