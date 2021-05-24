Home

Rugby

Naivaka village eager to watch its son

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 18, 2022 4:59 pm

Villagers of Naivaka in Bua will be standing proud and cheering for the Drua side tonight watching the game on the FBC Sports channel.

Naivaka is home to Drua player Vilive Miramira Jnr who will make his debut in Fiji Drua’s first Super Rugby Pacific match in Western Sydney tonight.

The remote maritime village is able to watch the game tonight following the installation of Walesi in the village hall yesterday.



Mother Loraina Vakasau says it’s a proud moment for them.

Speaking to FBC News at Naivaka Village, Vakasau says growing up Miramira Jnr always dreamt of becoming a professional rugby player.

“He was only interested in rugby and I would tell him, rugby will always be there and you need to focus on your education.”


Vilive Miramira Jnr’s Father Vilive Miramira Snr and Mother Loraina Vakasau

Miramira Jnr completed his primary education at Naivaka Primary School before moving to Nadi where he attended Votualevu High School, where his rugby career started.

He played in the Nadi U20 side before making it to the Fiji U20 side toured Australia. Coming back, he joined the Nadi Senior side and played in the Farebrother challenge against Namosi.

Father Vilive Miramira Snr says he didn’t know that the youngest of their six children had made it to the Fijian Drua side.

“He was in Australia when he called to say that he has been selected for the Fijian Drua.”

Miramira’s family and the whole village of Naivaka will be locked into the FBC Sports Channel at their village hall tonight as they watch their favorite rugby player and the Drua side take on the Waratahs in their inaugural super-rugby match.

