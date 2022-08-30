Naituku aims for Fijiana jumper

Vilimaina Naituku

Many may know Naitasiri Secondary School student Vilimaina Naituku as a long-distance runner but most are not aware that the Gau native is also a rugby player.

Naituku won silver for her school in the Coca-Cola Games two weeks ago and was blazing the HFC Bank Stadium last Saturday in the Weetbix Raluve competition, scoring a try that saw Naitasiri qualify for the Southern Zone semi-finals.

She says from a young age she knew she wanted to pursue rugby.

“I’ve always loved to play rugby and it was a sport I played in primary school. It was when I came to secondary school that I took up athletics. I’m always keen to watch rugby matches especially when they come on TV. I want to learn as much as I can because I aim to become a Fijiana in the future.”

Naituku adds she looks up to Fijiana 7s squad member Vani Buleki and aims to follow in her footsteps soon.

The fullback played social rugby with Buleki when they were younger Naitasiri.

Naituku who is also national rep in athletics will be in action for Naitasiri Secondary School this weekend in the semi-finals.