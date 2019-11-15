Naitasiri Rugby captain reassures fans

Naitasiri Rugby captain Sireli Kaloucava has given the Highlanders fans some reassurance that they will come back stronger in the next Skipper Cup clash.

Yesterday’s 17-15 defeat to Namosi in the Farebrother Trophy challenge wasn’t the result Naitasiri wanted and Kaloucava says they will take the loss as a learning curve.

“Although the results did not go our way, we are thankful to all our fans for the tremendous support they’ve shown. We just want to reassure our fans that this loss will motivate us to do better in the next round.”

The loss is the first for the Highlanders after the third round of the Skipper Cup competition.

They have also bagged in two wins after beating Lautoka 29-11 in the first round and Nadi 23-8 in the second round.

The Highlanders will travel to Lawaqa Park next week facing Nadroga in round four.