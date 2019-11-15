Naitasiri works on exit from own danger zone

A mammoth task awaits Naitasiri rugby this week as they will take on Nadroga in round four of the Skipper Cup competition.

The two teams last met in the Skipper Cup semi-final match last year where the Stallions edged the Highlanders 33-31.

Following the loss to Namosi last weekend, Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says they will need to address areas needing improvements if they seek to win the match.

Article continues after advertisement

“From the first game and second game, we couldn’t really exit from our danger zone. We are just pressurizing ourselves all the time and so that’s one area we need to work hard on.”

Both teams have recorded two wins from three matches so far.

The teams clash this Saturday at 3pm at Lawaqa Park.

Also on Saturday, Suva faces Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi takes on Lautoka at Churchill Park and Yasawa meets Farebrother trophy holders Namosi at Prince Charles Park.