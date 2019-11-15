Naitasiri works on attacking game

The Naitasiri Rugby side will be working on its attacking game as they prepare for the final of the Skipper Cup competition.

After walking away with the 20-17 win over Nadroga last Saturday, one area head coach Ilaitia Tuisese says Naitasiri didn’t take advantage of is its numbers and could have easily taken the win.

Tuisese says this is one area the side will iron out this week.

“We did not take advantage of the numerical numbers that we had for Nadroga and that is something we will need to work on to know where to attack and to run their way. Even though they were one man down, we didn’t take advantage of that.”

Laced with a mix of young and veteran players, Naitasiri will be out to win the Skipper Cup after a lapse of more than 10 years.

The Highlanders will meet Suva in the Skipper Cup final this week.