Rugby

Naitasiri work on discipline for round 2 of Skipper Cup

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 26, 2020 5:05 pm
Action from the Naitasiri vs Lautoka match at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Indiscipline is one of the main area the Naitasiri side will be working on as they prepare for round 2 of the Skipper Cup competition against Nadi.

After starting the Skipper campaign with a win defeating Lautoka 29-11 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori yesterday, Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese says discipline was one of the main drawbacks.

Tuisese commended the team’s debutants for stepping up to the plate and performing beyond expectation.

Article continues after advertisement

“That is one issue that we will really have to work on is the discipline. We addressed it at the break but still after the beak we still had our players sent off so that’s one area we will have to work hard on.”

Naitasiri is set to face the Jetsetters next Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

In other Skipper Cup matches yesterday Namosi defeated Tailevu 19-6 at Thompson Park, Nadroga edged Suva 15-13 at Lawaqa Park and Nadi beat Yasawa 17-5 at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In women’s division Naitasiri defeated Lautoka 29-5 at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi lost to Yasawa 17-22 while Tailevu beat Namosi 24-7 and Suva beat Nadroga 27-10 at Lawaqa Park.

