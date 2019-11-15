Naitasiri Women's side beats Namosi in Skipper Cup competition

Naitasiri Women’s rugby side has beaten Namosi 15-12 in the Skipper Cup competition at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

A last-minute try from Naitasiri’s Tema Sigarara at the full-time mark gave the host a much-needed five-pointer and the win.

Namosi drew first blood in the 10th minute with a try from Sera Bolatini to give the visitors a 5-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Filomena Niulele bagged another try for Namosi to increase to further their lead in the 24th minute.

Naitasiri’s Vasiti Raikavu put the host back in the game in the 31st minute, barging through the tight Namosi defense to put give Naitasiri a much needed five points.

Mereani Wakula added another try for Naitasiri in the 60th minute to close the gap.

Both teams failed made several attempts at the score line but it was Sigarara who scored for the Highlanders in the 80th minute and allow Naitasiri to walk away with a 15-12 victory.