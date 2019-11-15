Naitasiri women out for fifth straight win in Skipper Cup

Two unbeaten women’s teams will meet in round five of Skipper Cup this week.

Naitasiri and Suva have won all their four matches this season and they will play on Friday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Highlanders are hoping to continue their winning run after beating Nadroga last week to record their fourth win.

Naitasiri has the services of Fijiana 7s reps Tokasa Seniyasi and Lavenia Tinai as well as Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Lewaniqila.

Former Fijiana mentor and Naitasiri Head Coach Elenoa Kunatuba says they will be rotating their players as each game comes.

“We have a player base of sixty players and we have been rotating them since game one. We are actually profiling all the players for us as the management and assistant coaches we are working tirelessly behind the scene to see all the players get a chance at the Skipper Cup. And with them playing it gives them the boost that no one is irreplaceable in the in team.”

Naitasiri will meet Suva on Friday at 4pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The under 19 match between the two sides will kick off at 2pm while the main Skipper Cup match will be held at 6pm.

Meanwhile, other games will be held on Saturday with Yasawa taking on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadi face Nadroga at Prince Charles Park. All matches will kick off at 3pm.

Also on Saturday, Lautoka battles Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will air on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.