Naitasiri women expect tough Skipper Cup final

The Naitasiri women are expecting a tough encounter against rivals Lautoka in the final of the Skipper Cup on Saturday.

The two teams have met twice in the competition already, with Naitasiri coming out victors in the first clash with a 29-5 win at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Lautoka avenged the loss in round eight with an 18-10 win at Churchill Park.

Meeting for the third time this season, Naitaisiri women manager Wilisoni Naigulevu says they’re aware of the threats and capabilities of the Maroons.

“The Lautoka girls, they will give their all. We’ve met them twice, and they will not back down from the challenge. They’re fit, confident rugby players, and they’ll be coming to win too.”

Naigulevu says the narrow 27-24 semi-final win against Suva last Saturday has exposed areas in the midfield and with their forwards, which they need to address before facing Lautoka.

The two teams clash in the women’s final at 2 pm at the ANZ Stadium.

At 4 pm, Nadroga takes on Namosi in the Under-19 final, and at 6pm, Naitasiri battles Suva in the main final.

You can catch the live-action of the women’s and men’s final on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.